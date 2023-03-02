Industry Veteran Fadia Kader Joins Venice Music as Executive Vice President / General Manager

CULVER CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Venice Music has appointed industry veteran Fadia Kader as Executive Vice President / General Manager (EVP/GM) overseeing the company’s services and community business, leading teams across A&R, artist marketing, sync, streaming/commerce, and Web3.

Kader will also oversee the company’s global A&R strategy, source and secure key music partnerships, and provide counsel on the products and tools to help creatives build and grow their careers. She will report directly to co-founders Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo.

Carter commented, “Fadia has built a reputation as a trusted leader and trailblazer within the artist community. She’s a unique bridge between music culture and technolgoy and will be a valuable leader within Venice.”

Prior to Venice, Kader was Global Head of Strategic Partnerships at Clubhouse, where she developed and executed the onboarding strategy for partners across multiple verticals and created and amplified audio moments between creatives and brands and their audiences, inclusive of Nicki Minaj, John Mayer, Netflix and more. Before Clubhouse, Kader collaborated with artists from Taylor Swift to J. Balvin to Billie Eilish as part of the music partnerships team at Instagram. She’s also had stints at Def Jam, Twitter, and Complex Networks.

“The team at Venice Music and I share a passion for changing the perception of what it takes to be successful as a DIY artist,” Kader said in a statement. “I’m excited to partner with Troy, Suzy and the team as we continue the dedicated work of educating, empowering and elevating the independent artist experience.”