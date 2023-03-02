Guitar Hero Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra With All Proceeds Benefitting The National Down Syndrome Society

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Guitarist Mark Tremonti, known as the co-founder of successful rock bands Creed and Alter Bridge has sold millions of albums and is a Grammy-Award-winning rock guitarist. However, in a move far from his rock roots, Tremonti has released the album, Tremonti Sings Sinatra – a labor of love with all proceeds benefitting the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS).

It’s not Tremonti you hear shredding on his guitar on the unexpected jazz album, it’s Tremonti behind the mic singing 14 Sinatra songs, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “My Way,” and “Fly Me To the Moon.” In addition, he’s backed by members of Sinatra’s final band including Mike Smith, Sinatra’s musical director. Soon after release, the album landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Current Traditional Jazz Album and Independent Album Charts.

For the album, Tremonti partnered with the NDSS, a cause that has become near and dear to the shredder’s heart as his daughter, Stella was born with Down Syndrome in March of 2021. “It’s a different vibe; a different journey,” Tremonti said in a YouTube video. He felt called to step outside of his comfort zone and use his public platform to further disability awareness and, more specifically, fundraise for Down syndrome research and initiatives.

After the anxiety and fear of Stella having open heart surgery for holes in her heart at 11 months old, Tremonti took his childhood love for Sinatra and decided he wanted to “raise as much money as possible to help other families that might have similar health concerns so they can focus on their loved ones and not the financial cost that comes with it,” Tremonti said via his official website.

After bringing his manager Tim Tournier in – who took lessons from Sintra guitarist Dan McIntyre, McIntyre introduced Tremonti and Tournier to Sinatra’s band leader, Mike Smith. Sold on Tremonti’s voice, they were granted approval by The Frank Sinatra Estate to move forward with the recording.

The No. 1 album is just the beginning as it serves as the inaugural project for his new Take a Chance for Charity movement. It encourages and empowers artists, actors, athletes, and entertainers of all stripes to step into unexpected territory with a creative initiative for charity. Whether it be a football player singing country, an actor salsa dancing, or a guitar player singing Sinatra, it’s all for a great cause.

Take a Chance for Charity and the NDSS are sponsoring the “Fly me to the Moon” Gala and Auction, taking place Friday (March 2) at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The reception is at 6 pm, followed by dinner, program, and live auction at 7 pm, and Tremonti singing songs from his album (alongside members of Sinatra’s band) at 9 pm. According to the website, tickets and tables are no longer available for purchase, however, concert-only tickets may still be purchased until 2 pm today (March 2).