Pulp Bassist Steve Mackey Dies At 56

(CelebrityAccess) – Steve Mackey, the bass guitarist for Pulp during the band’s most successful years has died at the age of 56. His death was confirmed via an Instagram post by his wife, Katie Grand. An official cause of death has not been given.

“After three months in the hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey. Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his song Marley, his parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken. Steve was the most talented man I have ever known, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer, and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words.”

The news of his death comes five months after Mackey revealed he wouldn’t be taking part in Pulp’s 2023 reunion shows across the UK and Ireland, but didn’t disclose at the time he was battling any health issues.

Rock band Pulp, formed in Sheffield in 1978, which Mackey joined in 1989 released the albums Intro – the Gift Recordings, Separations, His ‘n’ Hers, Different Class, We Love Life, and This is Hardcore. The band found success in the 1990s. The band broke up in 2002 and Mackey teamed up with Ross Orton to form the duo, Cavemen.

Cavemen co-wrote and co-produced M.I.A.’s first two singles, “Galang” and “Sunshowers.” Mackey also worked with the Long Blondes, Florence + the Machine, and Arcade Fire.

RIP.