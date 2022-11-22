One of Japan’s Biggest Rock Stars – Yoshiki Donates 10 Million Yen Toward Ukraine War Relief

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On Sunday (November 20), acclaimed Japanese composer, trained pianist, drummer, and leader of best-selling Japanese rock band X Japan, YOSHIKI, donated 10 million yen (approximately $70,000 USD) to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The donation will support emergency relief operations in Ukraine and neighboring countries. November 20th also marks the superstar’s birthday.

“I really appreciate all the messages I received on my birthday. I don’t need gifts for myself, so I would appreciate it if you could instead give to a charity you support,” said Yoshiki.

He continued: “As the war continues, so many people are unable to live their normal lives, from those who were forced to flee Ukraine or its neighboring countries to those who are still displaced within Ukraine. This is heartbreaking, and it’s not something I can overlook as someone living in these times. As winter approaches, I hope to help so that as many people as possible can settle in a safe place and spend time with some peace of mind.”

The IOM donation follows Yoshiki’s February donation of 10 million yen to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Emergency Assistance Fund, which sparked a domino effect as donations from his fanbase ultimately totaled approximately 1 billion yen (approximately $7 million USD) in relief funding. With this new donation, Yoshiki seeks to support IOM’s mission to help ensure the orderly and humane management of migration by promoting international cooperation on migration issues, assisting in the search for practical solutions to migration challenges, and providing urgent humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Yoshiki is known for his long-term philanthropic activities both in Japan and overseas through his nonprofit organization, Yoshiki Foundation America. He was selected by Forbes Asia as one of their 30 Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019 and in 2021 he received a Medal of Honor from the Japanese Government for his support of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine.

He has sold over 30 million albums and has sold out the 55,000-seat Tokyo Dome a record-breaking 18 times with his band X Japan. He has performed at Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena, Coachella Music Festival, and Carnegie Hall. He has also composed Hollywood film soundtracks, a concerto for the Emperor of Japan, and the official theme song for the Golden Globe Awards. Most recently, he’s assembled the new supergroup The Last Rockstars.