Miranda Lambert Releases ‘Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen’ Recipe Book

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Country superstar and Grammy-winning reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert has penned her first book – Miranda Lambert: Y’ALL EAT YET? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, scheduled for release on April 25, 2023, via Dey Street Books.

“Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music, and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life. I think my mom inherited that gift from her mom because they both attracted the most awesome group of girlfriends,” says Lambert.

These women knew how to have too much fun, come through in a jam, celebrate, cry when necessary, and cook. And it’s these women Lambert credits her own inviting, come-on-in personality. Each and every recipe in the book has been handed down from her mom, grandma, and those cherished friends and includes:

• Nonny’s Banana Pudding

• Paw Paw’s Bar-B-Que Sauce

• The LOAF, a.k.a. “the meal that will get the ring”

• Dutch Oven (Coffee Can) Campfire Cobbler

• Stacked Enchilada Bake

• Jalapeño Pimento Cheese

• Roasted Root Vegetable Winter Salad

• Whiskey Cupcakes

The new recipe book remains true to Lambert’s roots growing up in Texas and showcases easy to prepare, hearty, and delicious meals meant to be shared with those close to your heart. The book showcases 50 recipes and was created to fill your belly and feed your soul.