Ferdy Unger-Hamilton Exits as President of Columbia Records UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Ferdy Unger-Hamilton has announced his exit as President of Columbia Records UK. The experienced A&R guru and label boss is leaving his role at the top after six years. Also going is the current Managing Director, Manish Arora.

Columbia is behind Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House (413,094 sales) and Adele’s 30 (753,770 sales) – the two biggest albums in the UK within the past two years. They also managed to secure the Top 3 albums (Ozzy Osbourne, Harry Styles, and Robbie Williams) – the first for the UK label.

International acts to top the UK charts for Columbia in the last two years include Foo Fighters, Kings Of Leon, and Arcade Fire.

Before Columbia, Unger-Hamilton was President of Polydor for seven years, where he worked with artists including Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Rey, Haim, The 1975, Years & Years, Michael Kiwanuka, and Take That.

No word as of press time where Unger-Hamilton will take his talents next.