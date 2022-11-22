Australian Hitmaker Luude Signs Global Deal With Concord Music Publishing ANZ

MELBOURNE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) has signed a global exclusive publishing deal with producer Christian Benson, aka Luude.

The in-demand Gold Coast-based producer has had back-to-back UK Top 10 singles with “Down Under” featuring Colin Hay and “Big City Life” with Mattafix, amassing over 200 million streams. The next single is a collaboration with Issey Cross and will feature Moby.

The new deal covers all future works and was led by Vice President, of A&R, Matt Tanner, out of Concord Music Publishing’s new Melbourne office, alongside Senior Director of A&R Harri Davies and Executive Vice President, Worldwide of A&R, Kim Frankiewicz, both from Concord’s UK office.

Luude is also part of a duo, Choomba, who hosts their dance music radio show on Australia’s most prominent youth station, Triple J.

Manager Gabe Bravo (Cloak Entertainment) said: “We’ve had a good long-standing relationship with the local Native Tongue team in Australia, as the Luude project grew globally over the last 12 months – having a global network that we had direct points of contact with became an important facet of what we looked for in a publisher. When Concord acquired Native Tongue in August, and we started to build relationships with the wider global team, it became apparent that this was the right deal to make”.