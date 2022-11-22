Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Australian Hitmaker Luude Signs Global Deal With Concord Music Publishing ANZ

Luude (Image: Pile Rats)
MELBOURNE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Concord Music Publishing Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) has signed a global exclusive publishing deal with producer Christian Benson, aka Luude.

The in-demand Gold Coast-based producer has had back-to-back UK Top 10 singles with “Down Under” featuring Colin Hay and “Big City Life” with Mattafix, amassing over 200 million streams. The next single is a collaboration with Issey Cross and will feature Moby.

The new deal covers all future works and was led by Vice President, of A&R, Matt Tanner, out of Concord Music Publishing’s new Melbourne office, alongside Senior Director of A&R Harri Davies and Executive Vice President, Worldwide of A&R, Kim Frankiewicz, both from Concord’s UK office.

Luude is also part of a duo, Choomba, who hosts their dance music radio show on Australia’s most prominent youth station, Triple J.

Manager Gabe Bravo (Cloak Entertainment) said: “We’ve had a good long-standing relationship with the local Native Tongue team in Australia, as the Luude project grew globally over the last 12 months – having a global network that we had direct points of contact with became an important facet of what we looked for in a publisher. When Concord acquired Native Tongue in August, and we started to build relationships with the wider global team, it became apparent that this was the right deal to make”.

