Songwriter of the Year Grammy Nominee Amy Allen Signs With Warner Chappell Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Singer / Songwriter Amy Allen has signed a global deal with Warner Chappell Music. Allen has written for Harry Styles (Matilda, Adore You), Selena Gomez (Back to You), Halsey (Without Me), and Lizzo (If You Love Me), among others.

Allen is one of the first songwriters to be nominated in the new Songwriter of the Year category at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. She was a double nominee for Album of the Year, Special by Lizzo and Harry’s House by Styles.

Ryan Press, Warner Chappell Music president, North America, said: “Amy has made a name for herself in pop music, helping to pen many of the genre’s biggest hits. Her recent Grammy nomination for the first-ever Songwriter Of The Year Award is a huge, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and an incredible moment for her. We’re so proud to be on this journey together at such an exciting and pivotal time in her career.”

Allen is from Portland, Maine and attended the Berklee College of Music. In addition to those named above, she’s also worked with Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, and King Princess.

She’s won the Ivor Novello Award for her work on Adore You and released her own music in 2020 with the singles “Queen of Silver Linings”, and “Heaven.”