Wasserman Officially Opens Their New Brooklyn Office

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music shared some impressions of their newly opened office in New York City.

Located along the waterfront in Brooklyn, Wasserman’s new East Coast location occupies a historic building that formerly housed a pre-Civil War era coffee warehouse in Brooklyn’s trendy Dumbo neighborhood.

The space was fully revamped with a design by global architecture, design, and planning firm Gensler and includes scenic views of Brooklyn Bridge.

The property is also home to home to Dumbo House, Time Out Market and was the shooting location for the Taylor Mason Capital office on Showtime’s “Billions.”

Wasserman’s new Brooklyn office joins more than 40 Wasserman locations around the world, including the company’s Los Angeles headquarters, as well as regional offices in cities such as London, Nashville, Portland, Raleigh, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Carlsbad, Monterey and Toronto.

For the opening, the New York’s office staff was treated to bagels and coffee, as well as remarks from EVPs & Managing Executives Marty Diamond and Lee Anderson.