SoundCloud Discounts Top Tier Plans

(Hypebot) — Music streaming platform SoundCloud has cut the price for the first year of its top-tier Next Pro plan 50% for a limited time.

Next Pro. normally costs $12.50 per month. Formerly known as ‘Pro Unlimited.’ Last month SoundCloud rebranded the plan as a part of an overhaul of its artist services platform, ‘SoundCloud for Artists’.

SoundCloud’s Next Pro includes:

  • Unlimited track uploads
  • Custom profile control, including track spotlight
  • Track management tools
  • Advanced fan insights and custom listening reports
  • Exclusive partner offers from Splice and more
  • 3 free Mastering credits each month
  • Premium profile badge

Other SoundCloud subscription plans include:

  • the free plan Next
  • Next Plus which starts at $2.50/month)‍

More info here.

