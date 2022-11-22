SoundCloud Discounts Top Tier Plans

(Hypebot) — Music streaming platform SoundCloud has cut the price for the first year of its top-tier Next Pro plan 50% for a limited time.

Next Pro. normally costs $12.50 per month. Formerly known as ‘Pro Unlimited.’ Last month SoundCloud rebranded the plan as a part of an overhaul of its artist services platform, ‘SoundCloud for Artists’.

SoundCloud’s Next Pro includes:

Unlimited track uploads

Custom profile control, including track spotlight

Track management tools

Advanced fan insights and custom listening reports

Exclusive partner offers from Splice and more

3 free Mastering credits each month

Premium profile badge

Other SoundCloud subscription plans include:

the free plan Next

Next Plus which starts at $2.50/month)‍

More info here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.