SoundCloud Discounts Top Tier Plans

(Hypebot) — Music streaming platform SoundCloud has cut the price for the first year of its top-tier Next Pro plan 50% for a limited time.
Next Pro. normally costs $12.50 per month. Formerly known as ‘Pro Unlimited.’ Last month SoundCloud rebranded the plan as a part of an overhaul of its artist services platform, ‘SoundCloud for Artists’.
SoundCloud’s Next Pro includes:
- Unlimited track uploads
- Custom profile control, including track spotlight
- Track management tools
- Advanced fan insights and custom listening reports
- Exclusive partner offers from Splice and more
- 3 free Mastering credits each month
- Premium profile badge
Other SoundCloud subscription plans include:
- the free plan Next
- Next Plus which starts at $2.50/month)
Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.