Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Signs Prolific Showrunner Greg Berlanti

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Greg Berlanti has switched agencies from William Morris Endeavor (WME) to sign with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation in all areas. The co-creator of Netflix’s You has decided to change after 15 years.

The prolific Hollywood producer has changed hands from WME’s Ari Greenburg to CAA’s Bryan Lourd.

Variety reports the news comes as Berlanti has been negotiating with Warner Bros. Discovery to extend his $400 million deal, which he signed in 2018. That deal included bonuses for the number of series Berlanti could get picked up.

The producer, who owns the record for the most scripted originals on the air and is the owner of Berlanti Productions, is behind eight series, but three of them — The Flash, Stargirl and Riverdale — are ending this season.

Given the studio’s new leadership, Berlanti’s future role with DC Studios is unknown. Berlanti, who was behind The CW’s Arrowverse, has also seen his DC slate shrink to the final season of The Flash, Superman & Lois and the upcoming Gotham Knights. He’s also reworking a Green Lantern series.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Berlant is looking toward his next chapter in the industry and wanted a team of agents to assist with that charge. Berlanti is known to value loyalty; still, the move to CAA happens as Berlanti has pushed further into film work with such features as Amazon’s My Policeman, starring Harry Styles, and Project Artemis, in which he’ll direct Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum.

Berlanti/Schechter Films, the movie company he formed last year with longtime producing partner Sarah Schechter, has Red, White and Royal Blue in postproduction and recently wrapped filming on Netflix’s Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez.

It is yet another loss for WME, who saw Charlize Theron and Michael Bay leave the agency within the past year.