Oscars Original Song Shortlist Includes Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga & More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Motion PIcture Arts and Sciences announces Wednesday (December 21) that the shortlists for ten of their categories for the 2023 Oscars have been finalized.

The categories with finalized shortlists include Music (Original Song), Music (Original Score), Visual Effects, Live Action Short Film, Sound, International Film Feature, Documentary Short Film, Documentary Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Animated Short Film.

Three female powerhouses in the industry – Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift were shortlisted for Best Original Song for “Life Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, and “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. Also nominated in that category are “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from Avatar: The Way of Water (The Weeknd), “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once (David Byrne), “My Mind and Me” from her documentary of the same name (Selena Gomez), “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren), “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise (LCD Soundsystem), and “Time” from Amsterdam (Giveon).

The academy will vote in January to narrow the nominees down to five for each category, Variety reports.

Swift, Rihanna, and Gaga had previously been nominated for Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards in the came category. These are the first Oscar nods for Swift and Rihanna. This is the fourth for Gaga who was previously nominated in this category for “Til It Happens To You”, from The Hunter Ground and “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, which won the award. She was also nominated for Best Actress for the latter mention.

Byrne previously won an Oscar as co-composer of the score for 1987’s The Last Emperor and Warren won an honorary Oscar for her career of movie songwriting and this is her 14th Oscar nomination. This is The Weeknd’s second nod as he was nominated 7 years ago for co-writing “Earned It” from Fifty Shades of Grey.

Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Tuesday January 24, 2023. The telecast, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, airing live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

A total of 81 songs were eligible. Here’s a complete list of the 15 songs that were shortlisted for best original song.

“Time” – Drake, Giveon Evans, Jahaan Akil Sweet, Daniel Pemberton

Amsterdam, 20th Century Studios

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” – The Weeknd, Steve Angello Josefsson, Sebastian Ingrosso, Axel Hedfords, Simon Franglen

Avatar: The Way of Water, 20th Century Studios

“Lift Me Up” – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rhianna, Tems

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios

“This Is a Life” – David Byrne, Ryan Lott, Mitski

Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24

“Ciao Papa” – Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Netflix

“Til You’re Home” – Rita Wilson

A Man Called Otto, Sony Pictures

“Naatu Naatu” – Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

RRR, Variance Films

“My Mind & Me” – Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Selena Gomez, Jordan K Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Michael Pollack

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Apple Original Films

“Good Afternoon” – Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick

Spirited, Apple Originals

“Applause” – Diane Warren

Tell It Like a Woman, Samuel Goldwyn Films

“Stand Up” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Jazmine Sullivan

Till, Orion/United Artists Releasing

“Hold My Hand” – BloodPop (Michael Tucker), Lady Gaga

Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount Pictures

“Dust & Ash” – J. Ralph

The Voice of Dust and Ash, Matilda Productions

“Carolina” – Taylor Swift

Where the Crawdads Sing, Sony Pictures

“New Body Rhumba” – Pat Mahoney, James Murphy, Nancy Whang

White Noise, Netflix