PUBG Mobile Launches New Music Label – Beat Drop

SEOUL (CelebrityAccess) – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile( better known as PUBG Mobile), a free mobile game with over a billion downloads, has launched its own label, Beat Drop. PUBG is made by Tencent Holdings-backed video game company Krafton – out of Korea.

PUBG is no stranger to the music game, having released its own original music since 2020 via a virtual band known as POWER 4. PUBG said in a statement that the new label “marks the next step in PUBG Mobile’s journey to shake up the gaming and entertainment industry.”

The statement adds: “The new PUBG MOBILE music label aims to shine a spotlight on amazing up-and-coming artists across the world, produce industry-defining tracks with established icons.”

This year PUBG organized its first virtual concert featuring the K-Pop girl group Blackpink, garnering 15.7 million views across two weekends in July. The concert was promoted globally in physical locations such as NYC’s Times Square. Platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite have also hosted virtual concerts by Ariana Grande, Royal Blood, and Lil Nas X, among others.

Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games said: “Considering the game’s rich history in musical partnerships, establishing a label is a natural progression for PUBG Mobile. We hope to inspire PUBG MOBILE’s players with incredible and moving soundtracks to their in-game lives and beyond. We look forward to sharing “Beat Drop” with the world.”