Songwriters Hall Of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) has today (Jan. 16) announced its 2020 inductees: Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox / Dave Stewart p/k/a Eurythmics, Ernie Isley / Marvin Isley / O’Kelly Isley / Ronald Isley / Rudolph Isley / Chris Jasper p/k/a The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Chad Hugo / Pharrell Williams p/k/a The Neptunes, Rick Nowels and William “Mickey” Stevenson.

Among these legendary songwriters’ credits are hits including, “Vision of Love,” “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” “Shout,” “The Joker,” “Hollaback Girl,” “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” and “Dancing In The Street.”

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said: “The first thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the second thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the third thing you need to know is it’s about the song. I am very proud that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2020 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, writers who have enriched our lives and in their time literally transformed music and helped make it what it is today.”

The 51st Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner is slated to take place Thursday, June 11th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Additional special award honorees will be announced soon.