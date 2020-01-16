CTS Eventim Partners With O2 On “Biggest Branding Partnership In German Live Entertainment”

GERMANY (CelebrityAccess) – German ticketing giant CTS Eventim has entered into a multi-year live entertainment partnership with O2, the core brand of German telecommunications company Telefónica Deutschland.
Under the terms of the new deal, customers of O2, which has a long-term partnership with AEG in the UK, will gain access to exclusive pre-sales, free streaming and a brand experience at Eventim-promoted events. O2 will also use Eventim Brand Connect media channels, including newsletters, social media, display ads, and banner advertising to broadcast its brand messages.
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO CTS Eventim, said: “By forging this new partnership between CTS Eventim and O2, we are entering into a long-term strategic partnership. It is a prime example of how we can create great products and unique value for our partners and customers with our combination of many years’ experience in the live events business and our ticketing operations.”
Wolfgang Metze, chief consumer officer at Telefónica Deutschland, added: “We have gained a strong partner in CTS Eventim, one who pursues the same philosophy as ourselves, namely to do our best for the best. For O2, these are the customers, for CTS Eventim the concertgoers, and our aim is to draw their attention to our brand by offering fantastic moments.”
Dr. Frithjof Pils, CTS Eventim’s vp live entertainment & international growth, as well as managing director of Eventim Brand Connect, said: “This collaboration is probably the biggest branding partnership in the German live entertainment industry. It will generate trailblazing B2B and B2C product innovations, while also highlighting the value that Eventim’s assets can create for major brands.”