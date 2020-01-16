Winners Of European Festival Awards Announced

(VIP) – IQ’s Gordon Masson and A Greener Festival’s Claire O’Neill hosted the European Festival Award that took place last night at Eurosonic Noorderslag in Groningen, the Netherlands.
Winners were found for the 15 categories, including best major, medium and small festivals and line-up of the year, as well as awards for green efforts, health and safety innovation and brand activations.
Glastonbury Festival, Open’er, Electric Castle, No Sleep Festival and WME’s Lucy Dickins were among those to pick up prizes at the 2019 European Festival Awards.
Open’er Festival, organised by independent Polish promoter Alter Art, was the evening’s biggest winner, taking home the prizes for best major festival and best brand activation for its collaboration with Netflix’s Stranger Things.
The winners are:
Best Major Festival
Open’er Festival (Poland)
Best Medium-Sized Festival
Electric Castle (Romania)
Best Small Festival
Jazz in the Park (Romania)
Best Indoor Festival
Reeperbahn Festival (Germany)
Best New Festival
No Sleep Festival (Serbia)
Line-Up of the Year
Glastonbury (United Kingdom)
Newcomer of the Year
Billie Eilish (US)
The Lifetime Achievement Award
Holger Hübner and Thomas Jensen (Wacken Open Air)
The Green Operations Award
OpenAir St Gallen (Switzerland)
The Health and Safety Innovation Award
Balaton Sound (Hungary)
The Brand Activation Award
Open’er Festival (Poland) & Netflix’s Stranger Things
The Take a Stand Award
Das Fest (Germany)
The Award For Excellence and Passion
Codruta Vulcu
Promoter of the Year
Wepromote (Switzerland)
Agent of the Year
Lucy Dickins (WME)