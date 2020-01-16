Winners Of European Festival Awards Announced

(VIP) – IQ’s Gordon Masson and A Greener Festival’s Claire O’Neill hosted the European Festival Award that took place last night at Eurosonic Noorderslag in Groningen, the Netherlands.

Winners were found for the 15 categories, including best major, medium and small festivals and line-up of the year, as well as awards for green efforts, health and safety innovation and brand activations.

Glastonbury Festival, Open’er, Electric Castle, No Sleep Festival and WME’s Lucy Dickins were among those to pick up prizes at the 2019 European Festival Awards.

Open’er Festival, organised by independent Polish promoter Alter Art, was the evening’s biggest winner, taking home the prizes for best major festival and best brand activation for its collaboration with Netflix’s Stranger Things.

The winners are:

Best Major Festival

Open’er Festival (Poland)

Best Medium-Sized Festival

Electric Castle (Romania)

Best Small Festival

Jazz in the Park (Romania)

Best Indoor Festival

Reeperbahn Festival (Germany)

Best New Festival

No Sleep Festival (Serbia)

Line-Up of the Year

Glastonbury (United Kingdom)

Newcomer of the Year

Billie Eilish (US)

The Lifetime Achievement Award

Holger Hübner and Thomas Jensen (Wacken Open Air)

The Green Operations Award

OpenAir St Gallen (Switzerland)

The Health and Safety Innovation Award

Balaton Sound (Hungary)

The Brand Activation Award

Open’er Festival (Poland) & Netflix’s Stranger Things

The Take a Stand Award

Das Fest (Germany)

The Award For Excellence and Passion

Codruta Vulcu

Promoter of the Year

Wepromote (Switzerland)

Agent of the Year

Lucy Dickins (WME)