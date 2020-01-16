Universal Hires GM & President of Spotify Japan To Run Digital Strategy In Market

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Japan (UMJ) has named Ichiro Tamaki Corporate Executive responsible for Digital Strategy, data analytics and platform partnerships.

Tamaki joins the label from Spotify Japan where he served as General Manager & President. Previously, Tamaki served as VP at Amazon, driving and expanding the company’s hardware and Kindle content businesses in Japan.

In his new role, Tamaki will oversee the UMJ’s Data & Analytics and Platform Partnerships teams, and will be responsible for leading and developing UMJ’s digital and streaming strategy for Japan, working directly with the company’s leadership, international divisions and with its platform partners.

He will be based in Tokyo and report to Naoshi Fujikura, CEO, Universal Music Japan.

Fujikura said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Tamaki to our team. His skills, experience and advanced knowledge will bring us game-changing strategy and help drive UMJ towards the next phase of our rapidly evolving music market in Japan. We are committed to delivering the value of music for Japanese music fans and to expanding the universe of opportunities for our artists. We strongly believe that Mr. Tamaki’s leadership will help us ensure and accelerate long-term digital growth, whilst helping our artist talent to reach new audiences around the world.”

Tamaki will assume the role with UMJ effective February 15.