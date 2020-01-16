NME Awards 2020 Offer Exciting Twist With 6 New Aussie Specific Categories

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The NME Awards will be making their return to London next month, and this year they’re offering a bit of a twist. Following the launch of NME Australia last December, NME has announced six Aussie specific categories will make their debut this year: Best Australian Album, Best Australian Song, Best Australian Band, Best Australian Solo Act, Best New Australian Act and Best Australian Festival.
Leading this year’s pack are Aussie artists Amyl And The Sniffers, Stella Donnelly and Mallrat who have all racked up three nods apiece.
The NME Awards 2020 ceremony will take place on February 12 at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, however, the winners of the Australian categories will be announced next week.
You can check out the nominees for the Australian categories below:
Best Australian Album
Amyl And The Sniffers, ‘Amyl And The Sniffers’
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, ‘Fishing For Fishies’
Stella Donnelly, ‘Beware Of The Dogs’
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, ‘Ghosteen’
Sampa The Great, ‘The Return’
Best Australian Song
Amyl And The Sniffers, ‘Gacked On Anger’
Confidence Man, ‘Does It Make You Feel Good’
Mallrat, ‘Charlie’
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, ‘In The Capital’
Tame Impala, ‘Borderline’
Tones And I, ‘Dance Monkey’
Best Australian Festival
St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival
Party In The Paddock
Splendour In The Grass
Groovin The Moo
Spilt Milk
Best Australian Band
Tame Impala
Amyl And The Sniffers
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
Confidence Man
Best Australian Solo Act
Flume
Stella Donnelly
Hatchie
Mallrat
Courtney Barnett
Best New Australian Act
Stella Donnelly
Mallrat
G Flip
Baker Boy
Tones And I