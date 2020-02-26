RATM, Imagine Dragons To Headline Festival d’ete de Quebec

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — Quebec City will once again host the FEQ (Festival d’ete de Quebec) when it returns for its 53rd year.

The 11-day festival will feature more than 200 musical performances with a lineup that includes headliners Rage Against the Machine, Imagine Dragons, and Rod Stewart, who will close the event out.

Performances will take place at the Bell Stage, billed as the largest freestanding outdoor stage in North America, which will feature Halsey with 5 Seconds of Summer; Jack Johnson on his very first visit to Quebec; The National; a girls’ night with Alanis Morissette; Garbage and Joan Osborne; rapper G-Easy with $uicideBoy$ and Electro FEQ with Alesso followed by Marshmello.

As well, FEQ for 2020 will feature a major new venue, Parc Grande Allée, which will encompass the SiriusXM Stage and the Loto-Québec Stage, and will present alternating, uninterrupted performances starting at 6 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends.

The Hydro-Québec Stage will present world music, including Jerry Harrison (formerly of Talking Heads) and Adrian Belew (King Crimson). The Fibe Stage will feature lesser-known artists and serve as a tool for music discovery, festival organizers said.

The nonprofit festival, which is older than Woodstock, will also offer a variety of culinary options, ranging from Canada’s national snack poutine to fine dining experiences.

The festival will take place from July 9 through July 19th, with festival passes starting at a quite reasonable $85.