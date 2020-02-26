Maren Morris Announces North American RSVP Tour

NASHVILLE TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising country music star Maren Morris announced plans for a tour of North America that includes festival dates at Governors Ball, Bottlerock, and Jazz Aspen Snowmass’s Labor Day Experience.

Morris’s “RSVP: The Tour” kicks off on March 7th with a performance at the Houston Rodeo, with amphitheater shows across North America starting June 5th at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion in Boston with additional dates throughout the summer and early fall.

Scheduled performances include Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on July 10th; Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Atlanta on August 21st; Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Detroit on August 27th; and Red Rocks in Morrison, CO on Sept. 7th.

The run will conclude with a final performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 17th.

Supporting acts James Arthur, Ryan Hurd, and Caitlyn Smith are confirmed for select dates.

Morris is riding high after a big year in 2015 that included taking home Album of the Year at the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards, where she was the most nominated artist.