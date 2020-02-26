Amy Grant Honored By The T.J. Martell Foundation

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The T.J. Martell Foundation honored singer-songwriter Amy Grant with the 2020 Tony Martell Outstanding Entertainment Achievement Award.

The award was presented to Grant during the organization’s 2020 Honors Gala which took place at Nashville’s Omni Hotel on Monday night.

“The world will be changed in unimaginable ways because of our generosity and our effort. All of us in this room tonight have learned the gift that if we give what we have there will always be enough; there will be more than we thought was there; that we can channel every good thing if we will just simply just open up. So thank you so much for this feeling of being buoyed up. I just want to finish strong…. this race,” Grant said, accepting the award.

The event was introduced by country music legend Reba McEntire, while her husband Vince Gill teamed joined their daughter Corrina to perform a duet of “When My Amy Prays.”

Other honorees for 2020 included Clint Higham, President of Morris Higham Management, who was presented with the Joel A. Katz Music is Medicine Chairman’s Award and Associate Director for Clinical Research and Director of Phase I Research at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Dr. Jordan Berlin, who received the Medical Research Advancement Award.

Nashville real estate developer Patrick G. Emery was presented with the Spirit of Nashville Award while community builders Laurie and Jim Seabury were recognized with the Lifetime Humanitarian Award.

Founded in 1975 by music industry executive Tony Martell and his colleagues after the death of Martell’s son T.J., who died of leukemia, the T.J. Martell Foundation has become one of the leading industry organizations dedicated to treating and curing cancer.

Since its inception, the Foundation has provided more than $280 million for research at flagship hospitals in the United States.