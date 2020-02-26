Big Boy Signs With ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Noted radio personality, and podcast host Big Boy, has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

Known as ‘The Voice of LA,’ Big Boy, whose real name is Kurt Alexander, has hosted a morning radio show in the Los Angeles market since 1995, first at KPWR and then, starting in 2015, at KRRL (Real 92.3.)

His show, “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” now airs nationwide, thanks to syndication by Premiere Networks.

In addition, he has parlayed his fame into acting roles, appearing in movies such as Charlie’s Angels 2, The Longest Yard and a co-starring role in “Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigilo” among others.

More recently, he’s ventured into digital distribution with a successful YouTube channel BigBoyTV, which now has 720,000 subscribers and over 147 million views, as well as podcasts, including “Big Boy On Demand”, “Big Boy Uncut”, and “Big Boy’s Fully Loaded.”

Nis professional accolades include his 2015 induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame, and being named Personality of the Year four times from the Radio Music Awards.