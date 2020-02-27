Vevo Expands Into Australia And New Zealand

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (CelebrityAccess) – Vevo has announced that it is expanding into Australia and New Zealand, and intends to open a new office in Sydney later this year.

To lead the new operation, Vevo has hired Steve Sos as Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand. Sos, who joins Vevo from Shazam where he previously served as Managing Director, Asia Pacific, will be tasked with expanding the company’s reach in both territories by growing its team and developing partnerships with both commercial and distribution partners.

Additionally, Vevo has hired Tim O’Connor to head the branch’s sales department, while Thomas Bannon will serve as sales manager.

Alan Price, CEO of Vevo, said: “It is a very exciting time for Vevo as we bring our mission to maximise the commercial and promotional value of music videos and artist content into Australia and New Zealand. We welcome Steve to the team and look forward to seeing him successfully lead our office in this growing marketplace.”

Kevin McGurn, President Sales and Distribution Vevo, added: “With approximately 10 million monthly unique viewers in Australia and 2.2m in New Zealand, expansion into the APAC region was a logical next step for the business. The reach and results we continue to deliver for marketers and agencies across every screen in North America and Europe are significant. I am confident we will do the same for those in Australia and New Zealand looking to align their brands and campaigns with the biggest music stars on the planet.”

Sos said: “I am thrilled to join Vevo with the goal of growing its commercial profile in Australia and New Zealand. Vevo’s unique combination of scale and brand safe premium digital video content make it a compelling solution for agencies, marketers and brands looking to deliver impact and effective ROI in an increasingly complex and fragmented media landscape.”