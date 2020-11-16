Boosie Badazz Injured In Dallas Shooting

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) — Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz was reportedly shot in the leg on Saturday while in Dallas to attend a vigil for his late label mate Do3, who was shot and killed in a daylight attack last week.

According to the Dallas Morning News, police were called to the 400 block of West Ledbetter Drive to investigate a report that someone had been shot.

An hour later, police were called to Parkland Memorial Hospital about a individual with a gunshot wound in the leg who may have been involved in the shooting on Ledbetter Drive.

While the victim declined to provide information to police, he was identified in a police report as Torence Hatch, an apparent misspelling of Boosie’s given name Torrence, the Dallas Morning News reported.

On Sunday, Boosie posted to his social media to let his fans know that he was okay and provided a link to a news article about the shooting.

Boosie was in Dallas to attend a vigil for the late rapper Mo3 (Melvin A. Noble) who was killed in a daylight attack on a Dallas interstate.

Police are still investigating both shootings.