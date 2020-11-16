Report: Comedian Sinbad Recovering After A Stroke

(CelebrityAccess) — The family of comedian and actor David Adkins, known professionally as Sinbad said he is recovering after suffering from a stroke.

In a statement to the Associated Press Monday, his family said: “it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement continued.

Sinbad, who is 64, has been featured in multiple HBO stand-up specials, as well as television series such as “The Sinbad Show” and “A Different World” and films, including “Precious,” “Planes,” and “First Kid.”

He is married to Meredith Fuller and the couple has two children together.