Agent Ben Kouijzer Dead At 36

(CelebtityAccess) — Ben Kouijzer, a talent agent with CAA UK, who represented a roster of electronic artists that included 808 State and Meduza, died after a battle with cancer. He was 36.

His death was announced by his fiancée Lotte Bowser via Instagram:

“Our beautiful Ben left his physical body last night, 14.11.2020. The day my world turned black and life changed forever. You had suffered so much these past 7 months, and you were too tired to go on. Fly high and return home to peace now my love. Thank you for being my greatest love and my greatest teacher. While the pain of losing you is ripping through every cell in my body, I would’ve rather experienced a love like this for 7 years – so deep, so intoxicating and so unconditional – than to have never loved or be loved at all. I will love you forever, in this lifetime and in every other lifetime to come.”

According to a GoFundMe page, Kouijzer was diagnosed in 2019 with a rare type of cancer MPNST (malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor) and underwent an aggressive treatment course that included radiotherapy and surgery.

However, the cancer metastasized to his lungs and he relocated to Tijuana for experimental treatment that ultimately proved unsuccessful. Variety reported that he also tested positive for COVID-19 in early October.

Kouijzer worked at The Agency Group and UTA before landing at CAA.