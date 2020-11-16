Tower Records Returns

(Hypebot) — Much loved music retailer Tower Records, which closed all of its U.S. physical locations 14 years ago, has returned as an online store.

The stores may be gone but Tower is back with 500,000 physical titles, an online version of its flagship Pulse Magazine, merch sales, and even virtual “instore” Tower Live! performances on Instagram.

Tower first opened in 1960 in Sacramento, California. In 2004, the chain’s parent company declared bankruptcy.

In 2018, Tower Records founder Russ Solomon died at age of 92.

