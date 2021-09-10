Recording Academy Co-Presidents Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Panos A. Panay To Keynote The Mondo.NYC Music & Tech Law Symposium

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Mondo.NYC Music & Tech Law Symposium announced that newly-appointed Recording Academy Co-Presidents Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Panos A. Panay will appear as keynote speakers for the event’s 2021 edition.

In one of their first joint public appearances, the Recording Academy Co-Heads will be interviewed by noted music and entertainment lawyer Adrian Perry, Partner and Co-Chair of Music Industry Practice at Covington & Burling LLP, discussing the Recording Academy’s plans to drive innovation and accountability in the organization.

“We are so proud to welcome Valeisha and Panos as this year’s CLE Symposium keynote speakers with Adrian Perry – what an extraordinary opportunity for all our attendees to hear from them,” said Joanne Abbot Green, Managing Director and Executive Producer of Mondo.NYC. “Our participants will be treated to an insightful conversation discussing diversity, the future of the Recording Academy, and more.”

“We are thrilled to take the Mondo.NYC stage as we continue to build a strong community and work towards a shared vision across our industry,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Co-President of the Recording Academy. “What a fitting setting for Panos and I to discuss the increasing complexity and global nature of today’s music business as we continue to usher in a new era at the Recording Academy and address the ways that we can better serve our members, as well as the industry at large.”

The keynote session featuring Ms. Butterfield Jones and Mr. Panay will take place on October 15th, the final day of this year’s conference.