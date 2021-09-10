Rascal Flatts Joe Don Rooney Arrested For DUI In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Joe Don Rooney, the lead guitarist for the country band Rascal Flatts, has been charged with driving under the influences after an early morning traffic accident in Nashville.

According to the Nashville Tennessean, Rooney was arrested by the Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies after he was alleged to have crashing his car into a tree in Franklin around 4AM on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if he suffered any injuries in the accident.

Rooney was booked into the Williamson County jail at 7:20 a.m. and subsequently released at 10:17 a.m., the Tennessean reported.

Ronney is a founding member of the contemporary country group Rascal Flatts. In early 2020, Rascal Flatts announced plans for a farewell tour but were forced to put the tour on hiatus due to the pandemic. They have not announced if they plan to go forward with the tour or if they intend to disband.