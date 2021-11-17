Ryan Press Named North American President Of Warner Chappell Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, announced the promotion of Ryan Press to the post of President of North America.

In his new role, Press will take on oversight of WMG’s crucial publishing operations in North America, and play a key role in formulating overall strategy for the division in the U.S. and Canada.

As a result of his promotion, Vivian Barclay, Managing Director of WCM Canada will report directly to Press.

In addition to his new leadership duties, PRess will continue to oversee A&R for the U.S., except for Nashville and Miami, and continue to report to WCM Co-Chairs, CEO Guy Moot and COO Carianne Marshall.

“A master connector and dealmaker, Ryan has continued to grow as an exceptional leader and executive, and it’s been incredible to see his progression at Warner Chappell. He’s built a powerhouse U.S. A&R department and an award-winning roster, while becoming a highly regarded mentor to both our songwriters and our people. Ryan’s also been an invaluable partner to us and instrumental in Warner Chappell’s transformation, and we’re very proud to have him broaden his scope to help guide our business in the U.S. and Canada,” Moot and Marshall said in a joint statement.

Before he was promoted, Press oversaw Warner Chappell’s U.S. A&R efforts, managing the Los Angeles and New York offices, as well as key regions such as Atlanta. Press began his career with Warner Chappell in 2009 as Senior Director, A&R, before being promoted to Vice President, A&R, followed by Co-Head, A&R, U.S., and then President, A&R, U.S.

“I’ve been with Warner Chappell for more than 12 years now and taking on this new role is a huge challenge that I’ve been working towards since day one. I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to Guy and Carianne for the opportunity and wouldn’t be here without the support of my incredible A&R team. I’m blessed to get to work alongside them every single day. I also want to thank the inspiring leaders and mentors who prepared me personally to get to this moment and those who came before me and opened the doors for people who look like me to achieve our dreams,” Press added.