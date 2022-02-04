West African Music Publisher AMG/MaDigital Signs With IMPEL

Independent West African publisher AMG/MaDigital has signed with indie music distribution network IMPEL.

Based in Ivory Coast, AMG/MaDigital is the first music publishing company in West Africa and was launched with the aim of bringing music publishing services to African artists.

Since its launch, AMG/MaDigital has signed more than 800 writers, 90% of which are in West Africa specializing in Afrobeat. Those signing include both high profile artists such as Ks Bloom, Asaph du Ciel and Morijah and up-and-coming talent such as Stelair, Nitche OG and 8ll.

AMG/MaDigital also has a management division, along with an in-house record label and music promotion service.

“We’re really delighted to be welcoming Dominique and his team to IMPEL as our first member from the African continent. MaDigital is breaking new ground in West Africa, and we feel that we are the perfect partner to support them in their mission to support African songwriters. Their experience and insight into an important developing region will also be of great value to us,” said IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams.

“We are really happy to become a member of IMPEL. We look forward to working with them to enhance our collections in Africa and make sure our artists get paid properly and quickly. Joining IMPEL is also a great opportunity to work alongside a diverse range of successful independent publishers from all around the world as a collective,” added Dominique Gnamba, founder of AMG/MaDigital.