Morgan Wallen Reschedules The Start Of His ‘Dangerous’ Tour Due To Dangerous Weather

(CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Morgan Wallen announced he’s been forced to postpone the start of his upcoming tour due to severe weather gripping much of the eastern U.S.

“Due to severe and inclement weather in Indiana, Kentucky, and throughout the Northeast, I unfortunately have to cancel shows this weekend,” Wallen said in a message posted to his social media.

Wallen was slated to perform at the Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday, the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia on Friday, and the PPL Center in Allentown on Saturday as part of his ‘Dangerous’ tour.

Wallen urged fans to hold on to their tickets for the makeup dates and has already announced a revised schedule for the affected shows.

The new dates are:

Evansville: April 14

Charleston: April 15

Allentown: May 27

Wallen is now scheduled to return to the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 8th.