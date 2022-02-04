Allegra Willis Knerr To Lead Global Sync Licensing At BMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music company BMG announced the promotion of longtime label exec Allegra Willis Knerr to lead its Global Synch Licensing team.

Previously serving as Los Angeles-based SVP, Synch Licensing, Willis Knerr will take on oversight of BMG’s worldwide sync licensing business, seeking to drive new trade while increasing the output of the synch licensing team in BMG’s territories around the world.

In addition, Willis Knerr will also supervise licensing initiatives and policies across BMG in both North America and international territories.

In her new gig at BMG, Willis Knerr will report directly to Dominique Casimir, EVP Global Repertoire & Marketing Europe, LatAm and Apac, and continue to work alongside Jonathan Palmer, BMG SVP, Creative Synch in the US.

Willis Knerr joined BMG in 2011 as part of the company’s acquisition of Bug Music. She joined Bug Music in 2009 and during her tenure there, she served in film and television licensing roles.

Since joining BMG, she has become a key executive in the company’s sync division and been promoted through a series of roles that include Director and co-head, Film & TV Licensing in 2013 and Sr. Director, Film & TV Licensing in 2015.

In 2020, she was promoted to SVP, Synch Licensing responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and direction of BMG’s US and Canada based synch licensing business.