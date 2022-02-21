Music Pioneer and SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Dies at 31

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Music industry entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31. In a message shared with Good Morning Britain on Monday (February 21), his mother stated Edwards died of a “sudden illness.”

After the devastating death of Jamal, our thoughts are with Brenda today. She’s sent us this message: pic.twitter.com/EZWH3b5tcX — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 21, 2022

The SBTV founder helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave and Stormzy, creating the YouTube channel at the tender age of 15. Edwards was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 was awarded an MBE for his services to music.

The tributes pour in as the music industry says goodbye to one of their own.

YouTube: “We’ve lost a legend today. Jamal Edwards was an inspiration to so many, supporting artists and shaping culture through @SBTVonline. Sending our condolences to Jamal’s family & community❤️”

Mahalia: “Struggling to find the right words .. Thank you, Jamal. You will be missed, King.💔”

Abdi TV: “Jamal Edwards single handled changed the whole game, man had a Google Advert the levels were different. SBTV opened doors for so many people..💔”

Despa Robinson: “I used to talk to this 15 y/o kid on MSN & we compared notes on cameras in my early Despacam days. That kid went on to become a giant by the name of Jamal Edwards. He left the door open & 1000s of us ran through it. Thank you so much Jamal 🕊❤️. An unquantifiable impact”

Completey shocked at the news of Jamal Edwards passing. More than just being a pioneer in his field he was one of the nicest people you could meet. Always active doing things but still always had time for a chat. RIP bro ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u3XQfHMxiV — Tommy Corbyn (@TommyCorbyn) February 20, 2022

Another music industry pioneer gone way too soon. RIP.