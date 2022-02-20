Black Radio Exclusive Magazine Founder and Publisher, Sidney Miller Dies at 89

ARLINGTON (CelebrityAccess) – Sidney Miller, publisher and founder of Black Radio Exclusive (BRE) magazine has died at the age of 89. He passed a week after his birthday in an Arlington, VA hospital due to complications from COVID-19, according to his family.

Born in Pensacola, FL, Miller played in the band at Florida A&M University, where he booked shows for classmate Cannonball Adderly. As First Lieutenant in the US Army, he lined up jobs for other acts, including Lou Rawls and Nancy Wilson.

His music career began at Los Angeles’ Capitol Records. He headed the Fame label branch, which encompassed country, pop and R&B. Later, he became a personal manager and independent promotions expert. He was also a former vice chairman on the MusiCares board of Directors and launched the radio show, Hollywood Live with Frankie Crocker.

Miller got the weekly BRE magazine started in 1976. The zine chronicled black music, creating a community for the industry until shuttered in 2017.

Miller was honored at the NAACP Image Awards and sat on numerous black-owned boards such as the Evander Holyfield Foundation, the National Black Programmers Coalition, the Washington DC Music Commission and the Atlanta Music Commission, among others.

He spent his life in Los Angeles but relocated to Virginia later in life to enjoy his children and grandchildren. Miller is survived by his wife, Susan Miller; children Paxton, Evelyn and Sidney; and grandchildren Jet, Sydney, Sidney IV, Stevie, Riley and Miles.