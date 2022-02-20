Willie Nelson Cancels Indoor Shows Due to COVID-19 And Releases 2022 Luck Reunion Lineup

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music icon and marijuana advocate, Willie Nelson has canceled 10 indoor shows in the months of March of April due to COVID-19 concerns. The 88-year old legend still has outdoor shows on the itinerary. The 2022 Luck Reunion, scheduled for March 17 in Austin and the April 29-30 shows at the Moody Center, University of Texas will not be affected.

The Austin American-Statesman quotes Nelson’s team in saying that the cancelations were made “out of an abundance of caution until the COVID situation improves, as the safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance.”

The lineup for Nelson’s 10th annual Luck Reunion was also announced and will include Particle Kid, Willie and Family, Lucero, Black Lips, Allison Russell and Japanese Breakfast, among others.

The reunion will return to Nelson’s Luck, TX ranch marking ten years since its inception. The festival hosts more than 40 acts, culinary experience and more, giving music lovers the chance to actually chill in Nelson’s backyard.

2022 also sees the announcements of the Luck Ranch Spring Concert Series. The series will start with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Danielle Ponder on March 18, Shakey Graves & Friends on March 19, and Modest Mouse on April 29.

For more information on the Luck Reunion and Concert series, click here.

The canceled dates for March and April (which will be rescheduled) are as follows:

March 10-11 — Nashville – CMA Theater

March 13 — New Orleans – Saenger Theatre

March 14 — Houston – 713 Music Hall

March 19 — Fort Worth – Billy Bob’s

March 21-22 — San Antonio, – Majestic Theatre

April 20 — Peoria

April 22 — New Buffalo

April 25 — Nashville – Brown County Music Center