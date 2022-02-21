Full Text Of New Kanye West Statement: ‘Ye Passes $100M Deal With Apple To Release Donda 2 On Stem Player’

(Hypebot) — Kanye West issued a new official statement Friday night regarding his self-release of the Donda 2 album only on his $200 Stem Player device and a live “Donda 2 Performance Experience”.

West reiterated that he had passed on a $100 million Apple deal to release the album independently. Donda 2 will not be available on music streaming services. [You can find more details here.]

Using an all caps all bold format, the new release reads:

YE PASSES $100 MILLION DEAL WITH APPLE TO RELEASE DONDA 2 ON STEM PLAYER

_

YE TAKES FULL OWNERSHIP OF HIS MUSIC WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF DONDA 2 RELEASING EXCLUSIVELY ON HIS NEWEST STREAMING DEVICE, STEM PLAYER ON 2.22.22

IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE RELEASE OF THE DONDA 2, YE IS COMBINING MUSIC, ART, AND FASHION THROUGH HIS DONDA 2 PERFORMANCE EXPERIENCE AND YEEZY GAP COLLABORATION ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA

STEM PLAYER IS YE’S NEWEST AUDIO STREAMING DEVICE THAT HAS NETTED MORE THAN $2 MILLION IN REVENUE SINCE THE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH

STEM PLAYER ALLOWS USERS TO CUSTOMIZE ANY SONG AND FEATURES VOCAL CONTROLS, BEAT SAMPLES, REAL-TIME LOOP AND SPEED CONTROL, THE ABILITY TO SAVE, PLAYBACK, AND DOWNLOAD MIXES AND MUCH MORE

THE DONDA 2 PERFORMANCE EXPERIENCE WILL TAKE PLACE IN MIAMI, FL AT THE LOANDEPOT PARK WITH PERFORMANCES BY ADDITIONAL SPECIAL GUESTS ON

2.22.2022