Justin Bieber Postpones Las Vegas Show Due To COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian singer Justin Bieber has been forced to put his Justice World Tour on hold after contracting a case of COVID-19.

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” a statement from Bieber’s tour team said. “Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

In addition to the show in Las Vegas, Bieber’s scheduled Tuesday performance at Gila River Arena in Glendale has also been postponed.

Both performances have already been rescheduled, with the Las Vegas date now scheduled for June 28 and the Gila River show now set for June 30.

Bieber is next scheduled to take the stage on Thursday at The Forum in Los Angeles, followed by the Tacoma Dome in Washington on Saturday.

While Bieber was not specifically mentioned as being infected in the press statements, a rep for Bieber confirmed to Variety that he was infected.