Jennifer Caserta Named Head of People for SoundCloud

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Music entertainment company Soundcloud has named Jennifer Caserta the new Head of People. Now part of the executive team, Caserta is responsible for developing and executing HR strategies to support the overarching business and direction of the organization. She will oversee the People and Workplace team, promoting people practices, internal communications, leadership, and development, and manage employee branding for hundreds of global employees.

Before SoundCloud, Caserta had stints at AMC Networks (Chief Transformation and People Officer), AMC’s IFC TV (President and General Manager), and Fuse (EVP and GM), bringing with her deep entertainment experience.

She will report directly to Chief Financial Officer / Chief Operating Officer Drew Wilson.

“Jennifer’s vast experience in business and cultural transformation will be a key component in her role as SoundCloud’s Head of People, and the entire team is thrilled to have her on board to help foster our company culture,” said Wilson. “She has a proven track record for revitalizing employee relations and enriching workplaces, making her an important addition as we continue to hire and cultivate incredible talent around the world.”