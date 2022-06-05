Australian Fest ‘The Grass is Greener’ Announces National Expansion

QUEENSLAND (CelebrityAccess) – One of Queensland’s most popular festivals, The Grass Is Greener, has announced its national expansion and is growing for 2022. On Saturday, October 22nd, The Grass is Greener will kick off at the Gold Coast for the first time, heading south to Canberra on the 23rd, then to Cairns on the 29th, before ending further south and finishing in Geelong on October 30th.

Since its debut in 2016, the then two-stage event began to play a vital role in fostering local emerging Australian artists alongside major acts Amy Shark, All Day, Hayden James, and Ocean Alley.

“With plans to grow The Grass is Greener into a national festival falling through in 2020, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring regional Australia a truly unique offering they deserve” – Handpicked Group.

The festival will feature multiple themed stages and a renewed VIP package program this year. The complete lineup drops Thursday, June 16th, and will feature a list of international and local artists yet to be experienced by Australian audiences.

Aligning with The Grass Is Greener’s long-term plan to incorporate the Metaverse, they become the first Australian festival to release its own NFT. The limited The Grass Is Greener NFT ticket will allow attendees the opportunity to begin an exciting journey with the festival’s futuristic direction. NFT tickets will unlock unique and exclusive on-site experiences…they also grant the owner access to the event.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 8 am Wednesday, June 22nd, before they are available to the general public. General admission release will go on sale Thursday, June 23rd.

THE GRASS IS GREENER 2022

Gold Coast – Saturday 22nd October

Canberra – Sunday 23rd October

Cairns – Saturday 29th October

Geelong – Sunday 30th October