Comedian Chris Rock Inducted as 37th Member of Mohegan Sun Arena’s Walk of Fame

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, writer, director, producer, and entrepreneur Chris Rock was inducted into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame before his fourth sold-out show at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tom Cantone, President of Sports and Entertainment Worldwide for Mohegan, presented Rock with the honor and commemorative plaque in a backstage ceremony. Rock is the 37th inductee into the Walk of Fame.

“In a world that needs more laughter, how timely is it to induct Chris Rock, who is now forever enshrined into the Mohegan Sun Entertainment family,” said Cantone.

Rock performed to a sold-out crowd on Friday (June 3) as part of his Ego Death world tour. All four shows Rock has played at Mohegan since 2008 have been complete sell-outs. He will now have a plaque bearing his name permanently placed at the entrance to the arena next to previous inductees, including Bon Jovi, Keith Urban, KISS, Kenny Chesney, and more.

Mohegan Sun’s Walk of Fame “seeks to recognize individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the success of Mohegan Sun as the Northeast’s premier entertainment destinations.” Shinedown was most recently given the honor this past April.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, is Golden Globe award-nominated, created the critically acclaimed TV show, Everybody Hates Chris, and is a New York Times Best-Selling author for Rock This!, released in 1997.

Mohegan Sun Arena is consistently ranked among the top venues in the world according to Billboard Magazine and VenuesNow. The world-renowned arena is a seven-time national award winner for “Casino of the Year – Arena” by the Academy of Country Music and was named “2021 Innovator of the Year” by CelebrityAccess for its ViacomCBC residency.

Notable upcoming shows at Mohegan include Kane Brown / Walker Hayes / Raelynn (June 5), Justin Bieber / JADEN / Harry Hudson (June 18), 5 Seconds of Summer (July 8), Third Eye Blind / Taking Back Sunday / Hockey Dad (July 21), and Shawn Mendes (July 29).