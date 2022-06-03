Jennifer Lopez Set to Receive the Generation Award at 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) – Jennifer Lopez will receive the Generation Award at this year’s 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards, honoring the multi-hyphenate star’s many achievements in film and television. MTV announced the news on Friday (June 3), revealing that Lopez would receive the award during Sunday’s (June 5) broadcast.

The show, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, will air live from the Barker Hangar on MTV at 8 p.m. EST. The Generation Award celebrates actors whose contributions to film and TV have become household names. Previous recipients of the Award are Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, and others.

This year’s show will also feature Awkwafina presenting the comedic genius award to Jack Black, alongside other presenters, including Chris Evans and Rebel Wilson. Snoop Dogg (a.k.a. DJ Snoopadelic) will DJ the night’s festivities.

Lopez, 52, an actress, singer, producer, dancer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, first broke through as one of the “Fly Girl” dancers on the beloved Fox sketch comedy series In Living Color before scoring the coveted title role in 1997’s Selena. She’s also appeared in such hit films as Enough, Maid in Manhattan, Home, and Hustlers — her movies have a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion — she is the only artist ever to have a No. 1 album J. Lo and No. 1 film The Wedding Planner simultaneously.

Earlier this year, she returned to romantic comedy with Owen Wilson and Maluma in Marry Me. Next, she will be seen in the documentary HALFTIME, which premieres on Netflix on June 14.