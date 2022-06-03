Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Announce Album Collaboration

(CelebrityAccess) – Johnny Depp, aka Edward Scissorhands, aka Mr. Ed Wood, aka Jack Sparrow, aka OBJECTION-HEARSAY!, aka The Phoenix, has announced his next endeavor on the comeback trail – an album with iconic guitarist Jeff Beck.

Depp has already joined Beck for a series of performances, even missing the reading of his Amber Heard court battle verdict as he was in the UK jamming on stage the night before. Depp didn’t mention the lawsuit during that performance at UK’s Gateshead, but Beck told the crowd, “I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

One fan told the BBC, “The crowd was behind him, and I think he gave people what they wanted to see. He looked really happy.” Comments listed on the YouTube website under the video of Depp playing guitar and singing with Beck were primarily positive.

Kathleen M. said: “Was wondering where Johnny was for the verdict. Now I know … so glad he won. You can expose your vulnerabilities to the world and be believed. This brings me to tears. There is some good left in the world.”

TsSK said: “This truly looks and sounds like a new, fresh beginning of a chapter for Johnny. So happy for him – he won, and we all won with him.”

C I said: “Depp & Beck, what a great pairing. We all know Jeff is a legend, but Johnny is the real deal too. Great music comes out of pain and joy. They’ve experienced both.”

Depp has been vocal about the fact that music was his first love. He’s a member of Alice Cooper’s supergroup, Hollywood Vampires, releasing two albums, 2015’s Hollywood Vampires and 2019’s Rise. The supergroup also features Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and takes its name from the celebrity drinking club Cooper launched in the 70s.

Beck’s upcoming dates include shows at Apollo, Manchester on June 4; the Symphony Hall in Birmingham on June 6; and York Barbican on June 7. It is unclear if Depp will continue to perform alongside him at these venues.