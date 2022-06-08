UPDATED: Another Show Added* Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Team Up for Joint Stand-Up Show in London

UPDATED:

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Two of the most well-known US comedians, Chris Rock (57)and Dave Chappelle (48), are teaming up for a joint stand-up show at London’s O2 Arena later this year. The show will take place weeks after both comedians were attacked onstage while performing in separate incidents.

Another show has been added as Rock and Chappelle will co-headline at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rock and Chappelle will bring their comedic chops to the UK on Saturday, September 3, for the co-headlining show. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 10th. The two comedians have even set an age limit for this event, only welcoming attendees aged 18 or older.

Rock recently made an appearance onstage with Chappelle at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, where they both made jokes and poked fun at their attacks.

Rock made headlines and Oscar history when he was slapped by actor Will Smith following a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Chappelle was performing as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles when a man rushed the stage and attacked him before being hauled away and taught a lesson by security.

Smith has been banned from attending any Oscars ceremony for the next decade, and Isaiah Lee, the man who attacked Chappelle, pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts as he was carrying a fake gun that contained a switchblade. He was also charged with attempted murder in an unrelated incident for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December 2021. Lee said he was “inspired” to attack Chappelle by Will Smith’s slap at the Academy Awards and was “triggered” by Chappelle’s jokes making fun of the LGBQT+ community.