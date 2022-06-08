The Foo Fighters Announce Taylor Hawkins All-Star Tribute Shows for London and Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family have announced two tribute concerts for late drummer Taylor Hawkins. The concerts will take place September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and September 27 stateside at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

The band announced the shows via their social media and official website.

“Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music, and love of their husband, father, brother, and bandmate with The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.”

The shows are described as “all-star rock and roll shows”; however, no lineups have been announced. Hawkins died on March 25th while on tour with the band in Colombia.

The band’s message continues:

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends, and fellow musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family, and of course, his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”