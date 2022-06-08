Matthew McConaughey Gives Emotional White House Speech For Gun Control .. Taking Someone From the Arts To Show How To Get It Done

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey traveled to the White House and delivered an emotional speech while imploring the leaders of our country for tighter gun control.

McConaughey, using his platform for good encouraged lawmakers to take action on gun violence, bringing to light the stories of the young victims of the mass shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. After meeting with President Joe Biden, he took to the podium in the White House press briefing room with a Texas pin on his label as he talked about the shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“My wife and I — my wife and I — Camila — we spent most of last week on the ground with the families in Uvalde, Texas, and we shared stories, tears, and memories. I’m here today in the hopes of applying what energy, reason, and passion I have into trying to turn this moment into a reality. Because, as I said, this moment is different. We are in a window of opportunity right now that we have not been in before, a window where it seems like real change – real change can happen.” – McConaughey (White House Official Transcript)

McConaughey and his wife Camilla Alves-McConaughey have headed up his Just Keep Livin Foundation since 2008. The mission statement reads: “The just keep livin Foundation was founded by Camila and Matthew McConaughey with the mission to empower high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.” During his White House visit, McConaughey and Camilla announced the launch of their Just Keep Livin’ Foundation’s Uvalde Relief Fund to help support the community as a whole.

One heartbreaking story the actor told was of nine-year-old Maite Rodriguez. She wanted to be a marine biologist and had already contacted the Corpus Christi University of A&M for her future college enrollment. The child, again, was nine years old. Maite wore green high-top Converse sneakers to Robb Elementary School that morning. She had drawn a heart on the tip of the right toe to signify her love of nature. Oh, and she disliked littering.

Camilla sat listening to her husband speak in the press room, and on her lap sat those same green high-top Converse sneakers. McConaughey said, “These are the same green Converse on her feet that turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her after the shooting. How about that?”

He ended his speech by imploring that those in power make laws that save innocent lives and don’t infringe on the Second Amendment and made a point to say that America is not as divided as we’re being told we are.

“We start by giving Makenna, Layla, Maranda, Nevaeh, Jose, Xavier, Tess, Rojelio, Eliahna, Annabell, Jackie, Uziyah, Jayce, Jailah, Eva, Amerie, and Lexi – we start by giving all of them our promise that their dreams are not going to be forgotten. We start by making the loss of these lives matter.”

If you’d like to give to the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation’s Uvalde Relief Fund, click HERE.