Ex-CAA Music Agent Paul Fitzgerald Dead at 54

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Ex-Creative Artists Agency (CAA) music agent Paul Fitzgerald passed away at 54 after a long illness, as reported by IQ-mag.net. The music executive with a 25-plus-year career in the industry is survived by his wife Ellie and daughter, LuLu.

Fitgerald was the agent for The X Factor Live tour and worked with such artists as One Direction, Nicole Scherzinger, Leona Lewis, JLS, Steps, and more. I spoke with CAA co-head Emma Banks,

“Entrepreneurial from his core and with a great love of his clients, he was a trailblazer in his work with X-Factor amongst other projects. He was always open to pursuing new projects and avenues with his trademark enthusiasm. Paul had a ‘can do’ attitude that went from work into his life generally. He was much loved at CAA; agents across the company in every department globally knew Paul through their interactions at our company retreats or other times that Paul would visit them. Paul has left us all far too early, and our hearts break for Ellie and Lulu. Gone but never forgotten.”

Fitzgerald, who created the entertainment industry consultancy MYBX in 2018, is considered a mentor by his former CAA assistant Chris Ibbs, who was elevated to music agent at the company last year.

“Paul was a true legend in every sense of the word,” says Ibbs to IQ. “A fabulous agent and great friend. His infectious humor was only matched by his huge kindness. It was an honor to work for him, and without his guidance, I simply wouldn’t be where I am today. Thank you, sir. Rest easy.”

In a statement to IQ, the British dance-pop group Steps – Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian “H” Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans, and Lisa Scott-Lee – spoke of their sadness at the news.

“We were so very saddened to hear of Paul’s passing. He was instrumental in the success of Steps and our touring career. We have many fond memories of spending time with him and send our love to Ellie, Lulu, his family, friends, and colleagues.”