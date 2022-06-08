BMG Executive and Iconoclassic Records Founder, Frank Ursoleo Dies at 65

CAPE COD, MA (CelebrityAccess) – Frank Ursoleo, a former marketing and sales executive who worked his way through the ranks in the BMG network of companies before becoming President and CEO of his own Iconoclassic Records in 2008, died in his Cape Cod home on May 5th. He was 65. The cause of death has not been released.

A tribute to his life and career has been posted on the Iconoclassic Records website by President Jeremy Holiday, who joined the label in 2021. ”

Frank Ursoleo had among the best ears in the business. When a music executive is celebrated for having great ears, it is usually in reference to their ability to pick hit singles or discover future stars. Frank believed that an artist’s hits were frequently their least interesting material, and his true passion was catalog. No, Frank’s ears were best at Listening. Deeply. Profoundly. To every song, on every album. Letting only his own ears guide his tastes and never relying on critical mass or public perception.” – Iconoclassic Records Tribute.

Ursoleo, a Boston College graduate, began his love of music working at the Strawberries music chain. In 2008, Ursoleo started Iconoclassic Records, a reissue label specializing in rock, pop, and R&B music from the 1960s to the 1980s, including releases from The Guess Who, The Jeff Beck Group, Canned Heat, and others.

Ursoleo is survived by his daughter Jenna and her husband Nicholas Ensko, granddaughters Savannah and Liliana Ensko, sister Lisa and her husband Jonathan Eddy, niece Amanda Eddy, nephew Zachary Eddy, his former wife Gina (Primmer) Ursoleo, his mother-in-law Doris Primmer and countless other cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends, according to his obituary on the Chiampa Funeral Home website.