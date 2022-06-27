UK Rap Star Slowthai Signs With BMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Chart-topping UK rapper Slowthai has signed a global publishing agreement with BMG for all future compositions including his upcoming album.

The British rapper gained steam with his critically acclaimed Top 10 debut album Nothing Great About Britain, which resulted in numerous award wins and nominations including a Mercury Prize nod. The 2019 LP, released by Method, has sales to date of 66,521 (Official Charts Company [OCC]).

Slowthai released his sophomore album, Tyron, in 2021, which peaked at No.1 on the UK albums chart. It has sales to date of 47,186 (OCC).

He has collaborated alongside artists such as A$AP Rocky, James Blake, Skepta, Dominic Fike, Fontaines DC, and Gorillaz. The UK rapper currently has 2.8 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Tom Cater, BMG senior manager, A&R Publishing UK, said: “We are big fans of Slowthai here at BMG and have been watching him closely since his first LP. We can’t wait for what he does next.”

In between a short run of festival dates including Bonnaroo, Sziget, and Way Out West, Slowthai is working on his third studio album.