Milan Rokic Named Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Asia

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) – Live entertainment executive and veteran Milan Rokic has been named Senior Vice President (SVP) of AEG Presents Asia, as reported by IQ. Rokic will be responsible for leading the AEG Presents Asia team in acquiring and implementing a bigger touring business.

Before AEG Presents Asia, Rokic was the former VP of Marketing for Cirque du Soleil’s Asia-Pacific headquarters, playing a key role in developing Australia and New Zealand and expanding Cirque’s presence to the Middle East and regions throughout Asia.

“I am thrilled to join the AEG team in Asia at this exciting time,” says Rokic. “We are expanding our team, actively pursuing new tours, and building a business that will rapidly grow across the territory.”

Prior to coming on board with AEG, Rokic had founded his own live entertainment company, Sliding Doors Entertainment, and reunited with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group as the local presenter for their productions throughout the Asia-Pacific region.